BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' soccer team lost to the Weddington Warriors on Thursday at home, 6-2.
Pioneer forward Morgan Flynt was the provider of both goals for the home team on the evening.
"If younger players in the High Country community want to find a player to model their behavior after, Morgan Flynt is a hard one to beat," said Pioneers head coach Chris Tarnowski. "Morgan is one of our favorite type of players, which is the type to say 'I'll play wherever you want me to play coach."
Watauga (3-2) have loaded up an intentionally difficult non-conference schedule this season to prepare and challenge their players. That included Weddington (6-1) who are ranked as the No. 14 team in the nation, according to Maxpreps.com at time of publication.
"We know Weddington's first touch is going to be great and that they'll have a distinct game plan executed extremely well," Tarnowski said. "We schedule them intentionally so that we can raise our level of play and intensity to a higher level."
Watauga plays in a style that usually affords them the ability to send players forward, win the ball and attack with pace and numerical superiority. However, the Warriors managed to keep possession and get beyond the pressing Pioneers.
Despite the challenge, Watauga allowed only one goal in the first half — a lucky effort from Weddington's Paige Santos in the 12th minute.
After receiving a cross at the top of the box, Santos swiveled and struck a powerful hit. The ball bounced downwards off the the crossbar and deflected off Pioneer freshman goalkeeper Rylee Mitchell's back for an own-goal.
Early in the second half, the Warriors doubled their lead in the 45th minute after Santos met a cross at the back post. A minute later after Weddington won possession back, Caroline Arndt uncorked a shot from 25 yards out that went beyond the outstretched arms of Mitchell and snuck under the bar.
"We told Rylee 'we could put a professional keeper in there and they're not saving that shot," Tarnowski said.
The Pioneers rotated Laurel Kiker in front of the net in place of Mitchell. Kiker was the presumptive starter this season but suffered a concussion on Feb. 28, and today was brought on to relieve Mitchell for the first time this season.
With the score at 3-0 now, Watauga had a spell of about 10 minutes where they maintained possession, but were stymied by the play of Warrior defenders and goalie Madison Motto.
Following that period, Weddington got two more goals from Kalea Pace and Karly Connell to make it 5-0.
The atmosphere in Jack Groce Stadium was muted, but all that changed with the play of Pioneer winger Morgan Flynt.
In the 62nd minute Watauga won a corner, and Flynt was the taker. Flynt sent the ball deep toward the Pioneer backline and began hustling to get back into an attacking position.
Watauga defender Lucy Willis controlled the pass from Flynt and sent a high, arching ball into the box. Pioneer teammate Ellee Bishop mistimed her jump and the ball bounced near the left post, where Flynt headed it home for Watauga's first score — and had her ankle stepped on for her troubles.
Flynt was pulled from the contest to treat her ankle, but over the next few minutes more injuries mounted for the Pioneers, and Flynt volunteered to go back out despite her ailment.
Normally playing on the wing, Flynt was positioned up top as a striker, and made the most of her expanded role.
"Morgan does have experience playing both wing and forward and she loves playing both of those," Tarnowski said. "She's really adapted well into our system."
Flynt was played into the box on a through ball in the 68th minute, and after collecting it near the end-line was using her body to shield the ball. Instead, a Weddington player came in and scythed her down with a kick to the leg, resulting in a penalty for the Pioneers.
"I don't know why she took me down," Flynt revealed. "I was just trying to see it out for a corner because I thought that was the best option we were going to get, then she just came and knocked me down. But it got the reward, so I think it was worth it in the in the end."
Flynt misdirected the keeper with a couple glances to either side, causing her to dive the wrong way. The Pioneer sophomore coolly slotted the penalty home to raucous cheering from the home stands, with the score now 5-2.
With 12 minutes to play — and entirely different momentum in the stadium — Watauga pushed on to try and complete the comeback they had started.
The Pioneer efforts were unable to come to fruition, however, as Weddington were able to defend their net for the rest of the match. The Warriors also scored a sixth time on a wild shot from 33 yards out by Madelyn James in the closing minutes, completing the 6-2 scoreline.
Watauga next plays against the St Stephens Indians (3-1) in Hickory on Thursday, March 30, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Watauga — Weddington
Goals: 2-6
Assists: 1-5
Shots(on goal): 4(2)-22(12)
Saves: 6-1
Corners: 5-10
Fouls: 6-15
Cards(Y/R): 0/0-0/0
