TODD — Runners from across North Carolina, throughout the Southeast and the four corners of the USA will be gathering in Todd, on the banks of the New River, for the 13th annual New River Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

2022 Half Marathon Runners 2.jpg

Runners during the 2022 half marathon. 

“We know that we live in a truly special place and it’s fun to share the beauty of the place we call home with other runners. We know and appreciate that the New River valley between Todd and Fleetwood is one of the most spectacular venues. It’s always a thrill to see the runners’ appreciation and to hear their comments about the beauty of the NC mountains and this New River valley,” shared race director, Ken Sevensky.

2022 Half Marathon Start 1.jpg

the start of the 2022 half marathon.

