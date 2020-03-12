CHAPEL HILL — Count the spring prep athletics season as a victim of the Coronavirus.
The NCHSAA voted to suspend all interscholastic athletics indefinitely on March 12. The ban goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 13 and will go until at least April 6 for “all workouts, skill development, practices and contests”
The NCHSAA also decided to postpone the 2020 boys’ and girls’ basketball state championships indefinitely.
“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker in a statement.
Watauga does not have any teams in the state basketball championships, but has several teams participating in athletics this spring. Watauga has baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ track and field, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, boys’ tennis and girls’ soccer and boys’ golf.
Watauga has events in girls’ soccer, girls’ and boys’ lacrosse on March 12 and softball and baseball on March 13.
The NCHSAA said it would “assess the situation regularly over the next few weeks,” according to its news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.