RALEIGH — The chances of there being a spring prep sports season took a big hit on March 23 when the North Carolina High School Athletics Association announced that it was suspending prep athletics through May 18 because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
A news release from the NCHSAA said that in response to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order that closed public schools through May 18, the NCHSAA would suspend prep athletics through the weekend until May 18.
That includes the NCHSAA state championship basketball games, which have yet to be played.
“Having heard the updated information relative to schools remaining closed until the middle of May, NCHSAA interscholastic athletics will remain suspended until at least May 18.” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement.
The original deadline to resuming prep athletics was April 6. In a conference call in March 13, Tucker said that the NCHSAA would look at lifting the suspension, but did not say that it was a done deal that the suspension would be lifted or continued.
The release had a similar tone.
“While we remain hopeful that we will be able to resume competition, particularly for our senior student-athletes, we also recognize the need to protect the health and safety of our students, coaches and the communities we serve,” Tucker said.
The ban includes coaches holding practice and skill development sessions with any student-athletes.
