Cars lineup on the track at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31, 2022.

 Photo by Chris Owens

NORTH WILKESBORO — Race fans seeking a ground-pounding racing experience like no other will have their wishes granted on Sept. 30, with tickets now on sale for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte are among the racing royalty expected to compete against Whelen Modified Tour title contenders Ron Silk, Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby and Austin Beers in a 150-lap race for Modified supremacy.

  

