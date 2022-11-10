resize.jpeg

No. 21 Lauren Carter speaks to her teammates. 

 Photo by Cade Bettinger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Facing last year's Conference USA Champions and NCAA Tournament squad Charlotte on the road in its season opener, the App State women's basketball team dropped a 98-94 heartbreaker in double overtime Tuesday.

Despite the loss, graduate transfer Lauren Carter and freshman Chaé Harris made strong debuts for the Mountaineers.

