BOONE — Appalachian State shot out to a big lead and never looked back in an 83-56 win over Ferrum in front of 1,021 fans at the Holmes Central Nov. 7.
The Mountaineers, playing two days after nearly coming back from a 30-pont deficit in a loss at Michigan two days earlier, did not allow Ferrum to do the same. Ferrum, a member of the Division III USA South Athletic Conference, 17-5 in the first five minutes of the game, 34-15 just after the media timeout with 754 left in the first half, and trailed 47-24 by halftime.
Appalachian State took a 62-32 lead, its largest of the game, with 13:29 left in the second half.
The game was the first win for new Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns. The Mountaineers, after falling in a deep hole against Michigan, rallied to within four points only to lose to the Wolverines 79-71.
Appalachian State hosts East Carolina at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Holmes Center before playing Montana State in the Spartans Invitational on at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Appalachian State played everybody on its bench, including preferred walk-on Bryant Greene. The Watauga graduate did not score, but played the final 2:24 of the game with the other walk-ons on the team.
“It was just pure excitement,” Greene said about taking the floor. “I’ve just been working hard and it was a moment to remember.”
Kerns was happy to get the walk-ons in the game.
“He’s been awesome and all of those guys have been great,” Kerns said. “They understand their roles and they accept it and they fulfill it.”
Greene said the players were happy for Kerns after the game.
“I’m glad we won for coach Kerns,” Greene said. ‘We all went crazy in the locker room and gave him the game ball, so that was exciting.”
Appalachian State had five players score in double figures. Justin Forrest led the Mountaineers with 17 points, followed by Isaac Johnson with 15. O’Showen Williams added 13 points and both newcomers James Lewis Jr. and Donovan Gregory each scored 10 points.
Johnson also pulled down nine rebounds and Donovan Gregory had eight.
“I just had a lot of confidence and a lot of focus for this game,” Johnson said. “Every game I have to just have the same mind-set and keep going.”
“(Johnson) has been on of our most consistent shooters,” Kerns said. “When you have a big who can consistently shoot the ball and stretch the floor and gets the big away from the basket defensively for them, it really opens up the lane for out other players to drive.”
Appalachian State also made 53.1 percent of its shots and held the Panthers to 29.6 shooting from the field. Kajuan Madden-McAfee led Ferrum in scoring with 16 points.
Appalachian State 83, Ferrum 56
Ferrum (0-1)
Plair 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 2-12 0-0 5, Smith 4-13 1-3 9, Reeves 1-3 3-4 5, Helton 2-7 0-0 4, Madden-McAfee 5-8 2-3 16, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Crowder 0-1 0-0 0, Spraggins 2-9 0-0 4, McReed 2-4 0-0 4, Palmer 1-3 0-0 3, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Daivs 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 0-3 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-71 6-10 56.
Appalachian State (1-1)
Johnson 6-9 2-5 15, Lewis Jr. 3-5 4-7 10, Forrest 6-10 4-6 17, Williams 4-7 3-5 13, Delph 2-3 1-1 6, Bibby 1-3 3-3 5, Lewis 0-3 2-4 2, Gregory 3-5 4-4 10, Seacat 1-2 1-3 3, Tharrington 0-1 1-2 1, Muse 0-1 1-2 1, Greene 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 26-42 83.
Halftime score—App State 47, Ferrum 24. 3-point goals—Ferrum 8-38 (Madden-McAfee 4-6, Palmer 1-2, Praggins 1-3, Helton 1-4, Reed 1-6, McReed 0-1, Butler 0-1, Young 0-1, Scott 0-1, Reeves 0-2, Jones 0-3), App State 5-20 (Williams 2-5, Delph 1-2, Jhnson 1-3, Forrest 1-4, Tharrington 0-1, Muse 0-1, Lewis 1-3). Rebounds¬—Ferrum 44 (Reed 60, App State 40 (Johnson 9). Assists—Ferrum 9 (Jones 4), App State 12 (Lewis 4). Turnovers—Ferrum 16, App State 14. Total fouls—27, App State 16. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None. Att.—1,021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.