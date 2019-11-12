BOONE — The Appalachian State football team has plenty in common with Georgia State, the Mountaineers’ next opponent on Nov. 16.
Both team have beaten Southeastern Conference programs. Georgia State knocked off Tennessee, while the Mountaineers are coming off a 20-15 win over South Carolina Nov. 9 in Columbia, S.C.
Both teams can run the ball effectively. Georgia State is sixth in the nation in rushing with 274.7 yards per game. Appalachian State’s running attack is ranked 21st nationally, but strives to balance a passing attack with a rushing game led by Darrynton Evans, who has gained 883 yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season.
Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott was an offensive line coach at App State for 17 years, coached with App State receivers coach Pat Washington and was a teammate of App State offensive line coach Shawn Clark. Georgia State offensive coordinator played at App State and Panthers athletic director Charlie Cobb once held that position at App State.
And, the two teams are battling each other to win the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division. Appalachian State goes into the game with an overall record of 8-1. The Mountaineers are also 4-1 and in first place in the East. Georgia State, coming off a loss to Louisiana-Monroe, is 6-3-3-2 in the Sun Belt.
Georgia State is tied with Georgia Southern (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division standings with Georgia Southern having a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage on App State. Should Georgia State beat App State, the Panthers would own that tie-breaking advantage on the Mountaineers.
Victories over App State, South Alabama on Nov. 23 and over Georgia Southern would give the Panthers no worse than a tie for the division title.
“Here we are playing a significant ballgame in the month of November for an East championship,” Elliott said. “That’s fantastic and we’re thrilled to do it. To be going up against what I called one of the best teams in the country, it is certainly exciting.”
Appalachian State struggled to stop Georgia Southern’s rushing attack, especially on two long touchdown runs, but smothered South Carolina’s rushing attack by allowing just 21 running yards on 27 carries.
Georgia State running back Tra Barnett has gained 1,118 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on the ground, but the Panthers will be without injured quarterback Dan Ellington, who has gained 603 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns.
Elliott, a former offensive line coach at App State, South Carolina and former head coach at South Carolina, said the Panthers have their own style of offense and don’t necessarily need to mimic anything Georgia Southern did while handing App State its lone loss of the season.
“We certainly don’t copy anybody,” Elliott said. “We don’t go out and get the flavor of the week, the play of the day, install it and it will work against their defense. They have an outstanding defense. They were caught off guard a little bit against Georgia Southern, but what an outstanding defense they have. They have great intensity and they’re fast.” That’s one thing about their defense is they are so fast and they present problems.”
Elliott is impressed with the App State offensive line and is familiar with the Mountaineers’ personnel and their coaching staff.
“I think I recruited D.J. Smith, their linebackers coach,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of familiarity and they’re a tremendous football team. They wouldn’t be sitting there (26th) in the country and ranked like they are if they weren’t a high caliber staff and players.”
