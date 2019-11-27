BOONE — The Watauga girls’ basketball team held a lead during most of its game against the defending 2-A state champions Mountain Heritage.
Watauga held a 13-point lead in the first half, but saw the visiting Cougars rally to claim a 49-46 victory over the Pioneers on Nov. 26 at Lentz-Eggers Gym. Watauga played without Brelyn Sturgill and Molly Ward, but still managed to take a 20-7 lead in the second quarter and a 20-10 lead by halftime.
“I think this is a game we gave away,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “To be in that position at the end of the game makes me happy. There were a lot of mistakes we can grow from that are in our control and are fixable and that’s promising.”
Watauga (0-1) got 12 points from freshman Brooke Scheffler in her prep debut. She made two 3-point shots, including one with 2:49 left in the game that kept Watauga in front 43-37.
The Pioneers’ problem was it was the first time Watauga scored in the four quarter since here was more than six minutes in the game.
Watauga went into the fourth quarter with a 37-28 lead, but saw that lead shrink to 40-37 before Scheffler’s basket. It would be the final field goal the Pioneers would make as Mountain Heritage closed out the game outscoring the Pioneers 12-3.
Mountain Heritage finished the game outscoring Watauga 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
“She’s really learning,” Barry said. “Coming out of middle school and being asked to start her first varsity game is really difficult. The speed of the game, the speed of the thinking of keeping up with the seniors who have been doing this for four years is a lot for her, but she is going to speed up so quickly.”
Mountain Heritage (1-1) guard Hannah Tipton did the most damage by making a layup with 1:07 left in the game and converting an old-fashioned three-point play with 24.2 seconds left to give the Cougars a 48-46 lead.
Tipton, who had just two points in the first half, finished with 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Teammate Hannah Ray scored 13 in the game.
“She did a great job attacking the rim late,” Barry said of Tipton. “That and-one really changed the momentum in the fourth quarter and gave them the upper hand.”
Watauga got 11 points from Brooke Byrd, and seven points from Rebekah Farthing before she fouled out. Taylor Lipford and Chris Hodges each scored six points and Caroline Farthing, another freshman, scored four points.
Watauga, after falling behind 2-0, scored the next eight points in the first quarter before settling for an 8-4 lead. Back-to-back 3-point baskets from Lipford and Byrd helped the Pioneers take a 14-6 lead with 5:37 left in the second quarter. Two straight baskets from Hodges and a Caroline Farthing gave the Pioneers a 20-7 lead that was sliced to a 20-10 halftime advantage on a 3-pointer by the Cougars’ Alyssa Peterson.
Watauga hosts Gastonia Ashbrook on Dec. 3 and plays at Avery County on Dec. 5. The Pioneers close out their week with a Dec. 6 home showdown with Ashe County.
Mountain Heritage 49, Watauga 46
Mountain Heritage 49 (1-1)
Tipton 6 5-6 18, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Ray 4 5-6 13, Wilson 1 2-5 4, Evans 3 0-3, Pate 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 3-6 5, Hughes 0 0-0 0, McGee 0 0-0 0, Atkins 0 0-0 0, Gouje 0 0-0 0, Lasssiter 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-26 49.
Watauga 46 (0-1)
Byrd 3 4-5 11, R. Farthing 1 5-7 7, C. Farthing 2 0-2 4, Scheffler 4 2-2 12, Lipford 2 0-0 6, Hodges 3 0-0 6, Reece 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0 Williamson 0 0-0 0, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-16 46.
Mountain Heritage 4 6 18 21 — 49
Watauga 8 12 17 9 — 46
3-point goals—MHHS 2 (Tipton, Peterson), Watauga 5 (Lipford 2, Scheffler 2, Byrd). Total fouls—MHHS 17, Watauga 21. Fouled out—Watauga, R. Farthing, C. Farthing. Technical fouls—None.
