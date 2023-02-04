Pryor high layup

Jackson Pryor gets up high on a layup attempt in a game against the Hibriten Panthers on Feb. 3.

LENOIR — In a Feb. 3 contest lasting more than two hours and where referees called 56 fouls and awarded 71 free throw attempts, the Hibriten Panthers emerged 62-51 winners over the Watauga Pioneers.

Over the course of the evening, Watauga (11-11, 4-4 NWC) had three players foul out of the game, while Hibriten (9-13, 2-6) also had two of their own foul out. Both sides were called for high foul counts — 31 went against the Pioneers, while the Panthers were whistled for 25.

Maddox pass v HIB

Maddox Greene flings a pass during a game against the Hibriten Panthers on Feb. 3.
Railey FT

Josiah Railey aims an attempt from the free throw line on Feb. 3.
Kohout floater

Wyatt Kohout rises up on a short floater over a crew of Hibriten Panthers on Feb. 3.
Morrison speeds downcourt

Grant Morrison races past Hibriten's Thomas Vaught on Feb. 3.

