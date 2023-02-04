LENOIR — In a Feb. 3 contest lasting more than two hours and where referees called 56 fouls and awarded 71 free throw attempts, the Hibriten Panthers emerged 62-51 winners over the Watauga Pioneers.
Over the course of the evening, Watauga (11-11, 4-4 NWC) had three players foul out of the game, while Hibriten (9-13, 2-6) also had two of their own foul out. Both sides were called for high foul counts — 31 went against the Pioneers, while the Panthers were whistled for 25.
Fifty-six foul calls within 32 minutes of play equates to 1.75 fouls per minute. For context, typical collegiate or NBA basketball games hover around only 40 fouls per game, even with longer play-times.
In the opening quarter of Friday's showdown, the Pioneers got off to a promising start as guards Maddox Greene and Wyatt Kohout both sank three shots from the charity stripe, while Grant Morrison and Josiah Railey provided buckets inside. Watauga kept the home team quiet early, emerging from the first quarter with a 16-6 advantage.
The game started to break down in the second quarter as some fans became unruly, with various shouts and insults being directed at the referees. This week was christened "Officials Appreciation Week" by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
With the atmosphere in the gymnasium deteriorating, the officiating crew began to assesses frequent personal fouls and technical fouls toward both teams.
Watauga made no baskets in the second quarter — only free throws. In a reversal from the first quarter, Hibriten outscored the Pioneers 15-6. The boys in blue narrowly led 22-21 at the break. Cole Horine and Jackson Pryor got on the scoresheet in the second, as each hit shots at the line.
At halftime, an intercom announcement was made that any further aggravating comments directed at officials would result in an ejection. Although the crowd mostly calmed down after the intermission, the referee whistles did not let up.
At times in the third period the Pioneers were able to get some semblance of offense going: Kohout knocked down an early long-range shot and Pryor made a couple of layups. Wyatt Keller joined Greene in sinking a few free throws as well, but the frequent foul calls often slowed the game to a crawl. The Panthers took the lead heading into the fourth quarter, 39-36.
Kohout opened the scoring for the second consecutive frame, hitting another layup after cutting inside. However, Hibriten went on a 10-0 run immediately afterward — including a series of free throws coming from personal and technical fouls called on Watauga — creating a 49-38 home team advantage.
The Pioneers battled back though, creating a 9-0 run as Keller splashed a three-pointer while Morrison and Kohout hit clutch shots in the paint. Watauga pulled within two, 49-47.
Unfortunately the last few minutes were marred by near constant foul calls, mostly unintentional. The Pioneers were forced to insert freshman point guard Cade Keller — who had played an entire junior varsity game beforehand — after Greene, Horine and Kohout had all fouled out of the game.
During the plethora of free throw attempts, the Panthers pulled ahead, forcing the Pioneers to start intentionally committing fouls. Hibriten used attempts at the line to clinch the 62-51 victory, splitting the regular season series with Watauga.
