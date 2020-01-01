BAKERSVILLE — Watauga guard Anderson Castle had a productive debut with the Pioneers’ boys’ basketball team.
Mitchell made sure to turn his debut sour by taking a 69-58 decision. Mitchell (2-4), playing its first home game of the season, completed a season sweep of the Pioneers, who slipped to 4-5. Watauga has lost three of its last four games heading into its game against Alexander Central on Jan 3.
Castle did not start the game, but entered in the first quarter. He finished with 22 points and was the only Pioneer to score in double figures. He made seven shorts from two-point baskets, added a 3-pointer and was 5-of-7 from the foul line.
Jake Sears added nine points on three 3-point baskets. Jaiden Bond scored eight points for the Pioneers.
Mitchell had three players score in double figures, including 21 points from Mitchell McMahan. Calus Peterson scored 16 points and Tyler McKinney scored 14 points.
Mitchell benefitted from making 17-of-32 shots from the foul line. Watauga was limited to making 9-of-17 free throws.
Mitchell took a 19-10 first-quarter lead, but Watauga rallied to take a 31-29 lead after a Castle 3-pointer. Mitchell scored the final basket of the second quarter to tie the game 31-31.
Watauga took a 39-36 lead on a Jonah Martin basket, but Mitchell closed out the third quarter with an 11-4 run to take a 47-43 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Neither team opened the fourth quarter with much offensive production. Watauga did not score in six possessions, while Mitchell scored six points on seven possessions to take a 53-43 lead.
Mitchell made 11-of-25 free throws in the fourth quarter, which helped the Mountaineers outscore Watauga 22-15 in the final eight minutes to close out the win.
Watauga boys JV 60, Mitchell 39
BAKERSVILLE — The Watauga boys’ junior varsity basketball team took a big lead by halftime and cruised to a 60-39 win over Mitchell on Dec. 31.
The visiting Pioneers, already leading 18-7 by the end of the first quarter, outscored Mitchell 21-4 in the second quarter to take a 39-13 halftime lead.
Watauga made eight 3-point baskets, six in the first half. Josiah Romanus made three 3-point baskets in the first quarter and finished with nine points.
Grant Morrison scored 10 points in the second quarter and Orlando Leon scored eight points, four in each half. Isaiah Shirley also scored eight points, six in the first quarter.
Mitchell boys 68, Watauga 58
Watauga 58 (4-5)
Bond 4 0-2 8, Freeman 2 0-0 2, Sears 3 0-0 9, Castle 8 5-7 22, Ricker 1 2-3 4, Greer 1 0-0 2, Robbins 0 2-2 2, Martin 2 0-0 4, Privette 1 0-1 2, Earnhardt 0 0-0 0, Hale 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-17 58.
Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Sparks 3 3-6 9, McMahan 7 5-6 21, Peterson 6 4-7 16, McKinney 3 8-16 14, Ponder 4 1-2 9, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Gortney 0 0-0 0, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 17-32 68.
Watauga 10 21 12 15 — 58
Mitchell 19 12 16 22 — 68
3-point goals—Watauga 5 (Sears 3, Freeman, Castle), Mitchell 2 (McMahan 2). Total fouls—Watauga 23, Mitchell 21. Fouled out—Mitchell, Ponder. Technical fouls—None.
