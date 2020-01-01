Boone, NC (28607)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.