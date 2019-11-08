VALLE CRUCIS —Brielynn Meyers scored 19 points to lead the Hardin Park girls’ basketball team to a 35-22 victory over host Valle Crucis at the Valle Crucis gym Nov. 17.
Meyers made nine shots from the field, three of them in the first quarter, that lifted the Eagles to a 12-6 lead. She added a basket in the second quarter and made four baskets in the third quarter to help Hardin Park take a 31-20 lead.
Hardin Park’s Kate Yoblanski added six points, Julie Matheson scored four points and both Georgia Parker and Austin Dyer scored two points.
Ayla Yates led Valle Crucis in scoring with 11 points. Abbey Hemp scored six points, Eleanor scored three on a 3-point basket and Julia Smith. Yates made the Cougars’ other 3-point shot.
In other middle school girls’ basketball games, Cove Creek beat Parkway 35-20, Blowing Rock beat Mabel 34-13 and Bethel beat Green Valley 27-13.
Hardin Park girls 35,
Valle Crucis 22
Hardin Park (35)
Yoblanski 3 0-0 6, Dyer 1 0-0 2, Matheson 2 0-0 4, Parker 2 0-1 4, Meyers 9 1-4 19, Weigl 0 0-0 0, Trexler 0 0-0 0, Kop 0 0-0 0, Darner 0 0-0 0, Fowler 0 0-0 0, Healey 0 0-0 0, Gersonde 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-5 35.
Valle Crucis 22
Yates 5 0-0 11, Hemp 2 2-3 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Lake 1 0-0 3, Canter 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, A. Willis 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Pastufic 0 0-0 0, L. Wills 0 0-0 0, Wampler 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-3 22.
Harden Park 12 8 11 4 — 35
Valle Crucis 6 7 4 5 — 22
3-point goals—Hardin Park, none. Valle Crucis 2 (Yates, Lake). Total fouls—Hardin Park 9, Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
