ZIONVILLE — The Mabel girls’ basketball team got 22 points from Diane McGlamery and cruised to a 38-17 win over visiting Green Valley in middle school girls’ basketball.
McGlamery used defense to score the first 10 points of the game. She turned three steals into breakaway baskets to leave Mabel (1-3) with an early 10-0 lead.
Candence Greene and Alyssa Graham each scored a basket to put Mabel in front 14-0 before Green Valley (0-4) got on the scoreboard with a Larson Berry foul shot stopped the Mustangs’ run.
The Eagles used the foul shot to help ignite a 8-1 second quarter run sparked by two baskets by Grace Tillary. Berry added a basket and Kaitlyn Winebarger scored Green Valley’s final basket of the second quarter to pull the Eagles to within 15-9.
Mabel regrouped at halftime and put the game away for good in the third quarter. The Mustangs outscored Green Valley 13-4 in the third quarter by starting with a basket by Lindsey Sturgill. McGlamery turned another steal into a basket and added two more buckets, one off an offensive rebound.
Faith Dollars scored a basket to give Mabel a 26-11 lead before Green Valley struck back with a Winebarger basket and a Tillary hoop. Karen Norris scored for Mabel to give the Mustangs a 28-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.
McGlamery opened the fourth quarter with three baskets and Dollars chipped in another to boost the Mustangs to a 36-13 lead, their largest of the game. Roxan Mitchell and Addlynn Honeycutt also scored for the Eagles and Graham scored again for Mabel.
Dollars and Graham each finished with four points. Greene, Norris and Sturgill each scored two points and Layna DeCuesta had a foul shot for Mabel.
Winebarger led Green Valley with six points, while Tillary had four. Berry finished with three points and both Honeycutt and Mitchell each scored two.
In other girls’ middle school basketball scores, Parkway beat Valle Crucis 19-12, Blowing Rock beat Bethel 31-17 and Cove Creek beat Hardin Park 33-14.
In games scheduled for Nov. 21, Cove Creek (4-0) plays at Blowing Rock (4-0), Parkway (3-1) plays at Green Valley (0-4), Hardin Park (2-2) plays at Bethel (1-3) and Valle Crucis (1-3) plays at Mabel (1-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.