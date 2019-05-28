BOONE — Caleb Masland of Boone narrowly edged out Michael Holland of Beech Mountain to win the 2019 Valle Crucis Cub race held on May 25.
Presented by Mast General Store, the seven-mile race kicked off the annual High Country Triple Crown series. Masland’s time of 38 minutes, 25 seconds was the second fastest recorded time in the race’s history.
The women’s overall winner was Alice Purser of Charlotte with a time of 46:48. The grandmaster (age 50 and over) winners were Beth Frye and Chris Squires. Other local age category winners in the race included Cole Horine and Oliva McAnulty: (19-under) Jessica Howard (20- 29) Chelsea Johnston and Nikil Avasthi (30-39), Pennie Bagley and Sean Dunlap (40-49), Donna Jones and Scott Jensen (50-59), Kathy Medford (60-69), Ann Viles and Robert Irvin (70-79).
The remaining races in The High Country Triple Crown include the High Country Half Marathon on Aug. 24 and The Knob on Oct. 5. Runners who compete in all three Triple Crown events will be eligible to win $1,500 in cash awards to be presented following The Knob.
All proceeds from the High Country Triple Crown race series are donated to local children’s organizations including Girls on the Run of the High Country and App Kids. The High Country Triple Crown is a program of the ASU Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services.
