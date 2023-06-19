Walker Isley with trophy

Walker Isley — of Oak Island, North Carolina — won his first-ever CGA event, doing so in flying fashion by leading wire-to-wire at the NCGA amateur state championship at Jefferson Landing on June 18.

 Photo courtesy NCGA

JEFFERSON — Walker Isley of Oak Island, North Carolina took home the 63rd North Carolina Amateur Championship title, in a tourney featuring a Blowing Rock resident and three members of App State's men's golf team.

Mark and Eddie Vannoy, Jack Nance

CGA executive director Jack Nance (right) presents a framed appreciation plaque to brothers Mark and Eddie Vannoy, owner-operators of the Jefferson Landing course. The plaque is surrounded by signatures of the various golfers at the CGA amateur state championship tournament held June 15-18.

Isley led the tourney wire-to-wire after shooting three-under-par, 64-71-74-72, as he captured his first CGA amateur championship title.

Walker Isley chip shot

Walker Isley hits a chip shot during the last round of the 63rd NC Amateur Championships on June 18, 2023.
Jefferson Landing drone shot

A drone shot of Jefferson Landing on the morning of June 18, the day of the final round of the North Carolina Golf Association's amateur state championship — and Father's Day.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.