The 2023 NC Fusion U15 boys’ soccer team holds up signs while at the ECNL Regional Leagues National Championship tournament in Norco, California on the weekend of July 22-23. The full team roster includes Jackson Anderson, Ryan Bryant, Dylan Cassetta, Kayden Cote, Joaquin Godoy, Michael Hadley, David Handy, Kai Kishida, Wyatt Lester, Gavin Lipinski, Jonathan Lopez-Degollado, Joshua Mandell, Benton Medley, Andres Ortega-Utecho, William Pittman, Robert Reeves and Miller Stanley.
NORCO, California — After helping his team garner a first-place finish in Southeast regionals, Watauga High School’s rising freshman Gavin Lipinski and his fellow U15 NC Fusion teammates notched a silver medal finish at Nationals earlier this month.
“It was super exciting and a great experience,” Lipinski said. “We went in with no expectations of going far at all. And our coach told us, ‘Just go out there and play, whether we win it all or get knocked out in the first game — just have fun.”
