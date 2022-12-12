BLOWING ROCK — Snowboarders from all over the world descended upon Blowing Rock over the weekend for a star-studded competition in what was a first for the High Country.
Red Bull Rail Yard, a snowboarding competition involving technical skills while riding and grinding on rails stairs, drops, and other features, hosted their 2022 event at Appalachian Ski Mtn. on Dec. 10-11 to the delight of many local fans.
Launched in Innsbruck, Austria earlier this year, this latest event was held at Appalachian Ski Mtn. on the custom rail plaza built in 2020 by Blowing Rock's very own Luke Winkelmann — aptly titled “Luke’s Way.”
“I pitched this idea to Red Bull," Winkelmann said, "and they’ve always been very progressive about supporting local events, and we’ve always talked about having a Rail Jam in NC.”
A talented roster of judges was assembled, including Mary Walsh, Maria Thomsen, and Tom “T-Bird” Monterosso. After many deserving boarders displayed their talents across the weekend, on Sunday the judges determined that Morgan had earned top honors in the women's competition, while Winkelmann was the victor in the men's section.
Despite warm temperatures, the first day on showcased amateurs looking to display their talents and have some fun along the way. The majority of Saturday's amateur competition were freestyle "jam sessions," which eventually gave way to head-to-head matchups to determine which amateurs would earn a starting spot in the professional-level event the following day.
“Really so far the biggest challenge has been the warm weather," Winkelmann revealed. "But I think we have been able to show to outsiders how we persevere and deal with challenges in NC.”
Continuing, Winkelmann said, "My hope for this was always to get a big recognition for the North Carolina snowboarding scene, get pro-level riders here to experience it, and have the kids from the area see and experience pro-level competition and get the opportunity to spread the love.”
Some of the amateurs who did get those opportunities were Nick Fox and Breck Bensin, who won their divisions on Saturday, with each being awarded winners plaques in addition to the ability to compete in Sunday's star-studded event.
Sunday's participants included top pros from around the world, spearheaded by local star Winkelmann. Notable professionals in attendance included Alex Caccamo, Riley Nickerson, Zak Hale, Jesse Augustinus, Rob Roethler, Zeb Powell, Ylfa Runarsdottir, Darcy Sharpe, Brantley Mullins, Grace Warner and Annika Morgan.
The field on Sunday featured those top pros in both the men’s and women’s divisions, who chose to kick off their competition season not out West, but here in North Carolina, perhaps drawn to the area by Winkelmann.
Throughout the day, the head-to-head nature of the event drove the riders to innovate and charge hard to ensure they weren’t bumped from the unique elimination format. Underdog Nick Fox’s experience on Saturday must have imparted some unique knowledge as he was able to fight his way through bracket after bracket, eventually finding himself in the finals with none other than Winkelmann himself.
“I was so hyped to ride with Luke in the finals — I couldn’t believe it,” said Fox shortly after stepping off the second place podium, finishing just behind hometown hero Winkelmann.
Throughout the day, the women continued to shine as female riders from across the globe put their best runs together to advance for a spot in the finals. It was Germany’s Annika Morgan who ended up besting the competition. Morgan also took home the coveted “Best Trick” award for the clean backside 270 she threw in the semi-finals.
Winkelmann summarized how he thinks the event will be remembered.
“I think it was a bit of a culture shock to the snowboarding industry to see how developed the scene is in North Carolina, and to locals as well," Winkelmann said.
Full Results:
Pro Finals
Women’s
1. Annika Morgan
2. Grace Warner
3. Lauren Derminio
Women’s Best Trick: Annika Morgan, Backside 270
Men’s
1. Luke Winkelmann
2. Nick Fox
3. Darcy Sharpe
Men’s Best Trick: Zeb Powell, Frontside Boardslide to Boardslide Transfer
Amateur Finals
Women’s Winner: Breck Bensin (Dover, Vermont)
Men’s Winner: Nick Fox (Heartland, MI)
