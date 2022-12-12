BLOWING ROCK — Snowboarders from all over the world descended upon Blowing Rock over the weekend for a star-studded competition in what was a first for the High Country.

Red Bull Rail Yard, a snowboarding competition involving technical skills while riding and grinding on rails stairs, drops, and other features, hosted their 2022 event at Appalachian Ski Mtn. on Dec. 10-11 to the delight of many local fans.

Luke Winkelmann

Luke Winkelmann poses for a portrait at Red Bull Rail Yard at App Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina, USA on 11 December, 2022. Winkelmann took 1st overall in the men's competition.
Wink's way

Luke Winkelmann rides down Wink's Way at Red Bull Rail Yard at App Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina, USA on 11 December, 2022.
nick fox luke winkelmann breck bensin.jpeg

Luke Winkelmann (center) poses with Nick Fox (left) and Breck Bensin (right), winners of the men's and women's amateur competitions at Red Bull Rail Yard 2022 at Appalachian Ski Mtn.
Zeb Powell

Zeb Powell flips over the course at Red Bull Rail Yard at App Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina, USA on 11 December, 2022.

