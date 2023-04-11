DURHAM — Three local junior fencers from Boone Fencers Club won medals at The Priority on Youth Tournament in Durham in early April.
Max Greene won gold, Max Yun won silver and Ezra Peters tied for third. The three fencers competed in the Y-12 Mixed Foil division, with nine total fencers competing.
Greene also won the gold medal in the national junior Olympics last fall. He joined the club last spring.
The fencing club meets on Tuesday and Friday evenings at Deer Valley Athletic Club, with the kids’ class (ages 7- 11) at 6 p.m. and the adult class at 7 p.m. The club provides all the equipment for free, and the classes are $10 for DVAC members and $20 for non-members. The Boone Fencers Club has been meeting for approximately a year and is coached by Alex Crooks.
