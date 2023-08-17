BOONE — Weaver Farm, a local disc golf course, announced a charitable fundraiser tournament dedicated in honor of 9/11 victims, first responders and veterans.
“This event is to help raise funds for the Tunnels To Towers Foundation,” tournament director Bryan Hord wrote in an announcement post. “Since 9/11, Tunnels To Towers Foundation has been helping American heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation also helps homeless veterans with housing that fought for our protection pertaining to the events on September 11th 2001. Thank you to all our veterans and first responders for selflessly protecting the citizens of the United States, whether domestic or foreign.”
