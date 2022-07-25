PEORIA, IL. — A local 12-year-old placed seventh overall at the Pro Disc Golf Association Junior World Championships in Peoria, Illinois. 

Crockett Maxey played the five-round tournament in the Mens Junior 12 division, which features the top 11- and 12-year-olds in the country. The tournament was played across three different course over three days. 

