NEWLAND — Led by 27 points from freshman guard Kate Sears, including 15 in the second half, the Watauga Lady Pioneers stretched a one-point advantage after one quarter into a decisive 67-43 victory over the Avery Lady Vikings in Viking Gym on Friday night, Dec. 10.
Sears' 27-point effort included four made 3-point baskets and, along with teammate Charlotte Torgerson's 17 points, were Watauga's only two players scoring double figures in the win, though every Lady Pioneer who saw action registered at least one point in the scorebook in the contest.
Avery was paced by senior center Addie Beck, as the 6-foot, 2-inch post player scored a team-high 19 points for the Lady Vikings, joined in double-figures by Cora Lee Hollifield, who scored 13 points for ACHS.
The first quarter showed signs the game had the potential to be a nip-and-tuck affair throughout, as Sears and Torgerson each scored five points in the quarter, while Beck scored four baskets for eight points for Avery, as the Lady Pioneers led 14-13 after eight minutes of play.
Although the Lady Vikings implemented a zone defense to entice the Lady Pioneers to settle for outside shots, WHS doubled up the Lady Vikings on the scoreboard in the second stanza behind seven points from Sears, including a pair of baskets in the final minute of the half.
Beck countered for Avery with five points in the frame, and 13 total for the half to lead all scorers, but the Lady Vikings could only manage a pair of additional baskets as a team for the period, as Watauga led 32-22 at the halftime break.
Sears asserted her presence in the third quarter with five baskets in the frame, helping the Lady Pioneers to double its 10-point halftime margin to 20 by the end of the third quarter. Avery guard Hollifield scored five points in the period, including a 3-pointer, while Beck scored a pair of baskets, but an 8-2 Watauga scoring run over the final 3:30 of the quarter helped to extend the WHS lead to 53-33 after three quarters.
The Lady Vikings could not make a dent in the Lady Pioneers' lead over the final eight minutes of play. The teams combined to sink five 3-pointers in the final quarter, however, as Hollifield and Khloe Burleson each made shots behind the arc, while Torgerson, Sears and Kaitlyn Darner each sank trifectas in the closing stanza to help WHS earn the 24-point win.
Brelyn Sturgill scored five for the Lady Pioneers, while Burleson chipped in for Avery with five points also.
