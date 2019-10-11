BOONE — Watauga tennis player Jadyn Kadyk loves playing her sport.
She has been playing tennis for a long time and was part of the Watauga tennis team in her sophomore year. But Kadyk wanted to play in tournaments her junior year and skipped playing for the Pioneers that season.
The lure of being part of the team was too much for Kadyk to ignore. So, she rejoined the team and plays in tournaments on weekends.
Kadyk is part of a new era in Watauga girls’ tennis. The Pioneers went through some transition as Jennifer Pillow took over the program when Carol Almond left. That left the Pioneers with a new coach, and a new No. 1 seeded singles player in Kadyk.
“I love the team aspect,” Kadyk said. “It was just me and my parents traveling alone and that sometimes it’s hard when you don’t have other players ... you see your friends at the football games at home and you’re at the tournaments by yourself. Being back here, it’s definitely good to have a team and the other girls around me and we have a really good time.”
One of Kadyk’s biggest reasons for playing tournaments only was to be noticed by college scouts, who are able to see more top prospects at tournaments instead of school matches. Another reason was to improve her game by playing better and a bigger variety of players.
Kadyk still plays tournaments, especially in the fall and in the spring. Most of the tournaments she has played were in Virginia, South Carolina and several in North Carolina, including the Raleigh and Charlotte areas. She also traveled 10 hours for a tournament in Mobile, Ala.
Now she spends her time playing for the Pioneers during the week, and then plays in tournaments on weekends.
“I played a big variety of players and a lot of them were a lot better than me,” Kadyk said. “Some were worse, so it’s good to play some who are worse to help build your confidence and then also against players who are really good as well. You can learn their games and it helps me a lot.”
The experience has paid off for Kadyk when it comes to playing for the Pioneers. She went through the regular season unbeaten and won the Northwestern Conference Tournament 6-0, 6-0 over Hickory’s Nicole Kozischek. She beat Watauga’s Amira Muse 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 in a match that lasted longer than two-and-a-half hours.
Kadyk says everybody likes to win and going unbeaten was one of her goals. But she also likes the camaraderie of being on a team, especially since the Pioneers get along, be they seniors or freshmen.
“I’m usually doing my homework on the bus, but we all get along,” Kadyk said. “It’s good. We brought up a lot of freshmen and they’re all stepping up. Some are playing top six, so we have a really good group.”
Kadyk said she’s never faced an opponent in a Watauga match that she’s also faced in a tournament match.
“I have a lot of friends in these tournaments and they play high school tennis as well, but most are out of Charlotte and areas like that,” Kadyk said. “If I get to states and all that, I might potentially play them, but most areas around here there are not many tournament players, so nobody in the conference is really a tournament player.”
Kadyk said her style of play often depends on where she is playing. She’ll approach a tournament match differently than a Northwestern Conference match.
“If I’m playing a tournament, I’m definitely more of a defensive player,” Kadyk said. “I like to stay on the baseline and stay and grind for the point. But I’m trying to build more aggression into my game by being more aggressive and going to the net and trying to finish the point. That’s what I’m doing mostly with these matches. Just build my confidence and so I can do it against harder players.”
Kadyk would like to play collegiately, but she wants a strong academic experience to go with the athletics. She had some interest in some schools, including South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, S.C where she made an official visit, but hasn’t made a final decision yet.
Kadyk also has interest in entering the medical field.
“I’m trying to find that balance where it’s a very strong academic school, but I can also play tennis there,” Kadyk said. “That’s what I’m there for, so I’m still working on that process talking to a lot of different schools and trying to feel everybody out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.