BOONE — Watauga girls’ tennis player Jadyn Kadyk’s return to the team after a year away proved to be successful. The debut of new coach Jennifer Pillow was also a hit.
Both led Watauga to a 9-0 victory over visiting Davie County on Aug. 19 at Watauga’s courts. Kadyk, a senior, did her part by claiming an 8-4 pro-set win over Davie’s Karlie Quinn.
“I’m excited to be back,” Kadyk said. “It’s my senior year and we have a good group of girls, so I wanted to come and spend my last year here.”
Kadyk, one of three seniors in the Pioneers’ top six singles players, was never in any serious danger of losing her match. She finished out the day by teaming with Madison Ogden to claim an 8-6 doubles victory.
“I wanted to work on some different things,” Kadyk said. “I was working on serving and volleying and drop shots. I was also working on dropping my serve in different places.”
Fellow Watauga seniors Carolina Davidson and Magali Turner added singles victories. Davidson beat Abby Fletcher 8-4 at No. 4, while Magali Turner added an 8-2 win over Leslie Newsom at No. 5.
A pair of freshmen also captured singles victories for the Pioneers. Amira Younce beat Davie County’s Aisulu Ball 8-5 at No. 2 singles, while Madison Ogden tripped Whitney Deloach 8-2 at No. 3 singles. Watauga sophomore Jillian Russert added an 8-2 win at No. 6 singles over Elise Weidman.
Younce teamed with Davidson to grab an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles and Turner teamed with Alaina Muse to take an 8-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
Watauga’s team of Ellary Maiden and Mattie Suggs won their exhibition match 8-3. Russert and Macayla Kanoy won their exhibition match 8-6 and Browning Proctor teamed with Kaela Sosa to win their exhibition match 8-1.
“I have a very talented group of athletes and I’m looking forward to a very successful season,” Pillow said. "They've worked hard all season to be able to come out here and show what they've got in the first match."
Watauga 9, Davie County 0
Singles
Jadyn Kadyk (W) d. Karlie Quinn, 8-4
Amira Younce (W) d. Aisulu Ball, 8-5
Madison Ogden (W) d. Whitney Deloach, 8-2
Carolina Davidson (W) d. Abby Fletcher, 8-4
Magali Turner (W) d. Leslie Newsom, 8-2
Jillian Russert (W) d. Elise Weidman, 8-2
Doubles
Kadyk/Ogden (W) w. 8-6
Younce/Davidson (W) w. 8-0
Turner/Muse (W) w. 8-1
Exhibition
Russert/Macayla Kanoy w. 8-6
Ellary Maiden/Mattie Suggs (W) w. 8-3
Browning Proctor/Kaela Sosa (W) w. 8-1
