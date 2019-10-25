BURLINGTON — Watauga senior Jadyn Kadyk reached the semifinals of the 3-A state girls’ tennis finals by winning her first two matches of the tournament on Oct. 25 in Burlington.
Kadyk beat Madison Cullipher from Greenville D.H. Conley 6-0 and 6-1. Kadyk followed with a 6-1, 6-0 victory Shivani Kotikalapudi of Marvin Ridge.
“She was really poised and didn’t seem too nervous,” Watauga coach Jennifer Pillow said. “She definitely seemed more excited than what she had, so I think it’s finally started setting in. Being in this stage of the tournament from the season, this weekend is the last weekend for her to play high school tennis, so I think she really wanted to do well and I think she did.”
Those victories pit her against Hannah Jiang of Cox Mill in the semifinals. Jiang finished the season with an 11-2. Kadyk finished the Northwestern Conference season with a 6-0 record without losing a set. She was also unbeaten in doubles.
