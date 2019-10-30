HICKORY — Watauga’s No. 1-seeded singles player Jadyn Kadyk was named the Northwestern Conference girls’ tennis Player of the Year. The All-NWC team was announced Oct. 29.
Kadyk, who reached the semifinals of the state 3-A girls tennis tournament, went undefeated in the NWC season. She won all but two of her matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores and lost just one set in two separate matches.
She was one of five Pioneers to make the All-NWC team. Carolina Davidson, Amira Younce, Madison Ogden and Jillian Russert were also named to the team.
Watauga led the conference in selections. Second place Alexander Central had three athletes, while Hickory and South Caldwell each had two. Freedom, St. Stephens and McDowell each placed one.
Freedom’s Amber Reddick was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
