BOONE — Watauga’s No. 1 singles girls’ tennis player Jadyn Kadyk took a year off from playing tennis for the Pioneers in 2018 so she could play in tournaments instead.
Kadyk , who returned to playing for Watauga in 2019, not only has proven to be the top player in the Northwestern Conference, but she is also the top player in the 3-A Western Region Tournament.
She won both the NWC Tournament and the western regional tournament, proving she learned how to win tournaments when she was away from the Pioneers. On Oct. 25, Kadyk took on the other regional winners and qualifiers in Burlington.
Her quest for a state championship began at 9 p.m. Should Kadyk keep winning, she will be playing through Oct. 26.
Results from the matches were not available at presstime.
Kadyk, who is undefeated in singles matches this season, won her first regional match 6-1, 6-0 and then followed with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. She won her semifinal match 6-0, 6-0 and then beat Madelynn Frye of Kings Mountain 6-0, 6-1 to win the regional.
“She sailed through,” Watauga coach Jennifer Pillow said. “She did lose two games, and Madelynn Frye is a heck-of-a tennis player. She’s really solid. She took some time off and is just getting back to tennis at Kings Mountain. Jadyn took the opportunities and won that match.”
Her victory gave her one of the top seeds in one of the four brackets.
“We had a really good season,” Kadyk said. “I’m sorry that we lost the team (tournament) but I’m really excited about this weekend.”
Watauga lost in the second round of the state 3-A dual tournament 5-1 to Weddington. Kadyk won her match 6-0, 6-0.
“Technically, the team done, but I’ve got the individual match,” Kadyk said.
Kadyk said she’ll be playing in tournaments after the school season is over. She doesn’t play in any other sports than tennis.
“I’ve got to stay busy,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.