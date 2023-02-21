BOONE — The 2022-23 Watauga junior varsity Pioneer girl’s basketball team wrapped up their season with an overall record of 14-5 and a conference record of 7-3.
The JV Pioneers ended the year with an emphatic 46-21 home win against the Ashe County Huskies on Feb. 10, on a night that saw Watauga sweep the visitors in all four games, JV and varsity.
The 2022-23 Watauga JV squad featured Olivia Foskey, Addy Healy, Gracie Lawrence, Lindsey Sturgill, Sarah Thompson, Shelby Thompson, Izzy Torgerson and Chloe Weigl.
After a successful season coaching those Pioneers, head JV coach Kalie Eppley spoke about the leaps and bounds of improvement she has seen her athletes undergo this year.
“When we think about the purpose of the JV team, obviously we want to win all the games that we can, but it’s really about developing them for the program and for varsity, so that’s always our end goal in sight,” Eppley explained.
“With this team this year, they came in as an incredibly athletic and skilled team, even more so than a lot of JV teams I’ve had,” Eppley said. “We heard it from other coaches that we played, ‘you have a really solid team’ and so the growth in them this year was their understanding of what we do as a program: how we want to defend, what we want to run offensively.”
“Learning the schemes of our program was where they soared from the beginning to the end of the season,” Eppley continued, “and that was really awesome to see. We practiced with varsity every day and so to get to see them play against those varsity players and improve their skills and their confidence while going against defenders like Laurel Kiker in practice, and the way they improved was great to see.”
