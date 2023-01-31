BOONE — The Watauga junior varsity Pioneer boys played back-to-back games on Friday night and Saturday morning, Jan. 27-28, splitting results with a 45-30 victory against South Caldwell, but falling to Reagan 63-42.
In Friday’s matchup, Watauga (12-6) continued a trend that they have pulled off all season: scoring with a variety of players instead of relying on a few. The Spartans (6-8) struggled to account for all of the Pioneer shooters.
The first quarter saw the home team endure a stretch of good play by South Caldwell as the visitors hit their high-water mark with 14 points. However the Pioneers thereafter prevented the Spartans from from cracking double digits in the remaining frames.
Watauga scored 12 in the opening quarter as Eli Bishop and Cade Keller each splashed a three-ball while Nate Gutschall netted two baskets inside and Seth Greene collected one as well.
In the second quarter, the game slowed down significantly, partially due to an abundance of fouls by both sides. Logan Greene delivered five points while Orin Ellis knocked down a pair of free throws. The Pioneers outscored South Caldwell 9-2 to take a 21-16 lead heading into the break.
After halftime, Watauga ramped up offensive production again while also managing to keep the Spartans quiet on the other end. Pioneers Jackson Love, Landon Smith and Noah Dishman got into the scorebook for their first points of the game in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Keller nailed another three and notched three shots from the charity stripe to tally six points on his way to a game-high 13.
Clutch free throw shooting helped Watauga put the game to bed as Love and Keller together went 6-of-8 from the line, while Smith and Logan Greene popped up again for baskets, as the boys in blue won 45-30 over the conference foe JV Spartans. Watauga rose to 12-5 with the win.
Immediately the following morning, the Pioneers hosted the Reagan Raiders (13-5) out of Pfafftown, NC.
A slow start hampered Watauga’s efforts, as the home team only managed 5 points in each of the first two quarters. Reagan led 32-10 at the intermission, with the Raiders driven partially by Adam Horobey who ended with a game-high 12 points.
In the second half, the Pioneers narrowly outscored the visitors 32-31. Watauga’s comeback attempt was sparked by Logan Greene and Paul Taylor scoring all of their points in the second half, with 10 and 5 respectively.
Their efforts were not enough to overcome the large deficit established early, as the Raiders downed the Pioneers 63-42 by the final buzzer.
Next up for the junior varsity squad will be a home matchup against the Alexander Central JV Cougars (14-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Start time for that game is set for 5:15 p.m. Following that they will playthe Hibriten Panthers (8-7) on Feb. 3 at 5:15 p.m.
