BOONE — Watauga High's JV Pioneers boy's took down the Hibriten Panthers 55-32 on Friday, Feb. 3 with a second-half offensive charge coupled with stingy defense.

Habich drive

Matthew Habich drives into the painted area with a Panther defender hot on his tail.

The JV Pioneers (14-6, 5-2 NWC) are now on a string of five wins in conference play after starting with two losses. The Panthers (9-8, 3-4) meanwhile have had a much more mixed bag of a season.

Gutschall 3

Nate Gutschall launches an attempt from deep against the Hibriten Panthers on Feb. 3.
Bishop dribble

Eli Bishop dribbles past multiple Hibriten defenders on Feb. 3.
Sukow 3

Brodie Sukow fires off an attempted 3-point shot against Hibriten on Feb. 3.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.