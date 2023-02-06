BOONE — Watauga High's JV Pioneers boy's took down the Hibriten Panthers 55-32 on Friday, Feb. 3 with a second-half offensive charge coupled with stingy defense.
The JV Pioneers (14-6, 5-2 NWC) are now on a string of five wins in conference play after starting with two losses. The Panthers (9-8, 3-4) meanwhile have had a much more mixed bag of a season.
The game remained close early on as Watauga narrowly outscored Hibriten 12-10 in the first quarter. For the Pioneers, Noah Dishman and Landon Smith hit two baskets apiece while Nate Gutschall and Cade Keller netted both one themselves. Keller would end the night with a team-high 11 points.
Starting in the second quarter, Watauga begin to put some distance between themselves and the Panthers as Eli Bishop knocked down a pair of free throws and Brady Lindenmuth delivered a pair of buckets inside. Gutschall, Keller and Smith provided the rest of the scoring in the quarter as the boys in blue took a 25-18 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Pioneers put together back-to-back quarters where they outscored Hibriten by eight.
In the third frame, Watauga ran up a 17-9 difference over the home team, as Bishop dropped five in the frame while Dishman and Smith added to their tally with a goal each. Pioneers Paul Taylor and Seth Greene both got on the scoresheet for their first points of the evening. Elsewhere Keller splashed a shot from deep to help propel Watauga to claim a 42-27 gap at the start of the fourth quarter.
In this last quarter the JV Pioneers did their best defensive work holding the Panthers to a mere five points while Watauga's athletes collected 13. Jackson Love and Logan Greene got on the board for the contest, with Greene splitting a pair of shots from the charity stripe while Love nailed a 3-pointer. Keller connected on his second triple late in the night as well, helping the Pioneers snatch the 55-32 win over Hibriten.
Watauga's JV boys will next play on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in an away contest against the Freedom Patriots (11-6, 5-3) in Morganton, NC. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.