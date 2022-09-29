BOONE — A commanding 28-6 win on Wednesday, Sept. 28 saw the Watauga High School junior varsity football team (3-2, 1-0 conference) prevail against the visiting South Caldwell Spartans (2-3, 0-1).
Both squads came into the evening with a .500 record, at two wins and two losses apiece. Each team came into the contest carrying an impressive result from earlier in the season when the Pioneers had defeated T.C. Roberson 14-6 in week 1 and South Caldwell upset Bandys 16-15 during week 3.
During the majority of the first half on Wednesday night's matchup, the contest was kept close by stout defense from both schools, and with 16 seconds left in the second quarter, the score showed a narrow lead of 7-6 held by Watauga.
The Pioneers had the ball on the 35-yard line after a false start penalty had pushed them five yards back. At the snap, Watauga quarterback Matthew Habich took the ball and rolled out to the right, surveying his options.
Downfield, receiver Evan Burroughs had gained separation from the defender guarding him. Habich spotted Burroughs and heaved the ball approximately 25 yards to the opposition 40-yard line, near the home sideline.
Burroughs caught the ball, feinted to his right before he cut to his left and left two defenders in his wake. After that, it was an open field footrace against the far sideline corner and the trailing Spartan linebackers. The speedy Burroughs took the opportunity and scored after a 40-yard mad dash across the field to the endzone, putting the Pioneers up 14-6 after Matthew Leon's successful PAT kick.
Watauga continued to stifle the Spartans in the second half, allowing no scores from the visitors while putting up two more of their own to end the game with a score of 28-6 over South Caldwell.
The junior varsity football team will next play a home match against the Alexander Central Cougars JV squad (4-2, 1-0) on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Jack Groce Stadium.
