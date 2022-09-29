BOONE — A commanding 28-6 win on Wednesday, Sept. 28 saw the Watauga High School junior varsity football team (3-2, 1-0 conference) prevail against the visiting South Caldwell Spartans (2-3, 0-1).

Both squads came into the evening with a .500 record, at two wins and two losses apiece. Each team came into the contest carrying an impressive result from earlier in the season when the Pioneers had defeated T.C. Roberson 14-6 in week 1 and South Caldwell upset Bandys 16-15 during week 3.

