BOONE — Vic Johnson hopes that pictures, especially moving pictures, are enough to get him into the NFL.
The 6-feet-5, 295-pound Johnson was a starter at left tackle his entire four seasons, which was 51 starts, at Appalachian State. The COVID-19 virus did not deprive Johnson a senior season with the Mountaineers, but it did keep him from showcasing his skills at a pro day the Mountaineers host so their seniors can show NFL and other pro scouts on campus.
Johnson is like aspiring NFL rookies all over the country. He will have to rely on the game tape available and hope they catch the scouts’ attention when the NFL Draft begins April 23 and ends April 25.
“I could improve on everything that I have,” Johnson said. “I’m sure I’m a little healthier than I was during the season. But, I have plenty of film”
Appalachian State does not play in a Power Five conference, but that does not mean Johnson has not played against Power Five programs. Appalachian State beat North Carolina 34-31 and South Carolina 20-15 during the 2019 season. Both games were on the road and both led to the Mountaineers finishing the season ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll.
But they weren’t the first Power Conference teams Johnson had faced. App State lost 45-38 at then No. 9 Penn State in 2018 and the Mountaineers fell 20-13 at then No. 7 Tennessee. App State also lost 31-10 to then No. 2 Georgia and 20-19 to Wake Forest at Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2017.
All of those games except for the Wake Forest showdown were on the road.
“Those games may way into the decision,” Johnson said. “I also played games against Penn State, Wake Forest in my career, so I have plenty of big games for them to looks at.”
Johnson said he does not have a good grasp of what NFL teams are thinking about him. Sometimes, players can find out when they may be drafted, or which teams are interested in them being a free agent.
Johnson said he and his agent have talked a few teams, but don’t have a good grasp of just who might be interested in drafting them or signing Johnson to a free-agent deal.
“I haven’t really heard too much, honestly,” Johnson said. “A lot of information I was going to find out was going to happen on pro day. It didn’t happen because of this whole thing, so I really haven’t heard too much.”
Johnson feels that which ever team take a chance on him won’t be disappointed. Johnson is a three-time, first-team All-Sun Belt Conference player. Appalachian State won four bowl games with Johnson at left tackle, and App State running back Darrynton Evans, who could be selected in the upcoming draft, rushed for 1,480 yards in 2019.
“They’re getting a competitive athlete and a reliable player,” Johnson said.
