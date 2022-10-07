BOONE — Eight seniors from Watauga High School’s girls tennis team have distinguish themselves in a remarkable manner: they have never experienced a loss to a conference opponent.
Katie Harrison, Madeline Hays, Serena Jewel-Miller, Macayla Kanoy, Alaina Muse, Madison Ogden, Laurel West and Amira Younce have gone 31-0 in conference play.
During that four year period, they faced Alexander Central, Ashe County, Freedom, Hibriten, Hickory, McDowell, Saint Stephens and South Caldwell high schools over four years — which included a conference realignment change.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Ashe County Huskies, the eight players wrapped up their undefeated conference record with a comfortable 7-2 win over the second place team within the NC NW 3A/4A Conference.
That evening, all eight players were celebrated for senior night, and each played for points in either singles or doubles matches. Friends and family from near and far came to celebrate the accomplished ladies and to cheer them on during their matches. Pam West, mother of Laurel West, printed and framed photos of the seniors to give to them as gifts.
Watauga girls tennis head coach Jennifer Pillow started her time with the team in with the 2023 class, and so she too has never lost to a conference opponent Speaking after the match, Pillow praised her players and gave them all the credit.
"It feels great. I'm so proud of all of our players, whether they played tonight or in other matches. Everybody has persevered, which has been our word of the season. Earlier this season I told them 'I have the confidence. I know we're gonna do this' and we did it," Pillow said. "And even tonight, mixing up the lineup a little bit to give the seniors the opportunity to close it out for us, that was really special. They deserve to have this win and they have earned this win. It's theirs. The fact that they have now completed their tennis regular season conference careers, never losing any conference matches, that's incredible."
Seniors Katie Harrison and Macayla Kanoy played as doubles partners on the night, winning their match 8-3. While sharing smiles, Harrison and Kanoy talked about what propelled their remarkable run these four years.
"I think the team has been a really big part of it. Just like how we all get along. We all get along really well," Kanoy started before Harrison chimed in.
"Teamwork is very important and communicating with your partner if you're playing doubles, but I think Jenn (Pillow) has a huge impact on us as well," Harrison said.
Kanoy and Harrison have been frequent doubles partners, and both say they prefer doubles play over being in a singles match, with Kanoy offering, "It's just better to be able to motivate each other instead of having to try to motivate yourself in singles."
Harrison talked about how this class of seniors has developed and become tight-knit because they began playing simultaneously the year Pillow became the head coach.
"I feel like the bond on this team is really strong because we all started at the same time that (Pillow) started so we had all those years together to grow close," Harrison said.
"I'm proud of all of us, everyone here, we've grown so much too. I think everyone works really hard here and (Pillow) is always there to motivate us or help if we ever need anything," Kanoy said.
Harrison wants to attend Clemson University to study architecture, and although Kanoy is unsure about what she wishes to study, she knows that she would like to stay in-state.
Later, Pillow gave a short speech to the assembled players, family and friends.
"At first, being a new head coach, it was definitely overwhelming and a little scary, but this team made it really really easy, all the past players and the future players have made it so easy," Pillow said. "I've seen so much confidence grow in these players. begin to advocate for themselves, and I am so proud of them. But tonight, it's not about me. It's about these eight seniors, and I'm gonna miss the heck out of each and every single one of them."
Pillow went on to gift flowers and a monogrammed water bottle to each player, while praising them each in turn.
The follow is what Pillow had to say for each of her seniors.
"Laurel is very quiet but very, very determined. She's a heck of an athlete. I'm so proud to see she never really complains about anything and is always very focused and tough on the court. Macayla has probably grown the most in her self-empowerment and confidence. She's come a long way and she's really self-advocating and her tennis has developed a lot as well. And I'm just so proud of her."
"Madison did not move her feet freshman year, and then I found out she's a national champion clogger. From then on the jig was up and she had to start moving her feet. With her grit and determination, Madison has been the epitome of perseverance for the last four years. Amira, I see a little bit of myself in. Her and I, we shoot things off of each other a lot and it's not even about tennis, just about our personal views. Amira and I have just always had this connection and I will miss the crap out of her for sure."
"Alaina, she's quiet but you would never know how competitive she is until she gets on the court. I know your first love is horses. But for you to also have this extra thing, a second talent of being able to play tennis, that's a wonderful thing, and I am so proud of her as well. Katie, she didn't make the cut freshman year, but she contacted me, advocated for herself at 14 years old and said 'give me one more chance', and she came back and played lights out. And I'm really proud of you for not giving up."
"Maddie, you can't not smile around her. I love her 'vibe' as you guys say. She's had a wonderful tennis career and I just love to be around her. She's my crazy little lefty and I love it. And I'm just proud that you were a part of my team. Serena, don't ever stop being you. Serena stands up for what she believes in, she's not afraid to question things and I love that about her. I do. I really do. And I think you fight for yourself and that's a good way to be in life."
"You eight were a big part of all four seasons. And we have done great, great things with this tennis program and everybody's leadership and I'm just super proud of y'all. The tennis team won't be the same without these eight seniors, that's for sure. But we do have a great future and I will make sure that it continues to be great."
Although the champions have finished their regular season, Pillow and the Pioneers will play again when the tennis playoffs open during the week of Monday Oct. 10 through Friday Oct. 14.
Watauga vs Ashe County results:
Singles 5-1
- Madison Ogden (Sr.) 2-0 (set scores 7-6, 6-3)
- Sienna Davidson (So.) 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
- Amira Younce (Sr.) 2-0 (6-2, 6-1)
- Alaina Muse (Sr.) 2-0 (7-5, 6-2)
- Laurel West (Sr.) 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
- Madeline Hays (Sr.) 0-2 (4-6, 1-6)
Doubles 2-1
- Ogden/Younce 1-0 (set score 8-2)
- Hays/Serena Jewell-Miller 0-1 (0-8)
- Macayla Kanoy/Katie Harrison 1-0 (8-3)
