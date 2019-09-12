NEWTON — The Watauga girls’ cross-country team captured the top five positions of the Northwestern Pre-Conference Meet held at Southside Park in Newton on Sept. 11 despite some adversity the Pioneers could not control.
Watauga went to the meet with its girls’ and boys’ teams battling a illness. The girls’ team still dominated the race, but Pioneers coach Randy McDonough felt it affected the boys’ team.
The Pioneers also had to battle the weather. Temperatures were above 90 degrees in the Newton area, which McDonough said kept other sports teams from participating outside. He said the cross-country meet was held since it was run after 6 p.m.
“We’ve got a lot of ailing girls,” McDonough said. “We’ve got a pretty massive cold going through right now and I thought we overcame that pretty well. We’ve been running them pretty hard lately. They weren’t in top form but they did what they had to do.”
Sophia Ritter finished the 5K course in 21:00.08, which was two minutes faster than second place Rebecca Anderson, who finished in 23:00.88. Olivia McAnulty was third with a time of 23:01.91.
Watauga freshman Gwendolyn Anderson finished fourth with a time of 23:04.51 and Sidra Miller, a sophomore, was fifth with a time of 23:21.88.
Watauga finished with a perfect score of 15 points, while Hickory was second with 83 points. Alexander Central was third with 87 points and Freedom was fourth with 100 points.
Watauga also got a ninth-place finish from Riley Fowler with a time of 23:46.06 and Sophie Beach was 12th with a time of 24:09.32. Kate Tuberty was 14th with a time of 24:31.16, Brianna Anderson was 15th with a 23:35.20, Lena Miller was 16th with a time of 23:43.13 and Sullivan McAulay was 17th with a time of 25:00.92.
St. Stephens won the boys’ event with 35 points after landing three runners in the top five. Watauga was second with 46 points, while Hickory was third with 97 points and Freedom was fourth with 101.
Avery Cannon led Watauga across the finish line by taking sixth place. Cannon posted a time of 18:33.32.
Gavin Sweeney was seventh with a time of 18:33.64 and Caleb Coatney was eighth with a time of 18:33.87.
Watauga’s Korben Anderson was 12th with a tie of 19:22.64, Ethan Cannon was 13th with a time of 19:32.14 and Caleb Cox was 15th with a time of 19:37.70.
McDonough said illness affected the boys’ results.
“They were not in top form either,” McDonough said. “The top three more or less ran the tempo. We had a little workout before the meet until the heat got to them a little bit.”
Tyler Christensen of St. Stephens won the boys’ race with a time of 17:20.13. Alexander Central’s Logan Ellis was second with a time of 17:34.23. They were the only runners to break the 18-minute mark.
Both teams got Sept. 12 off to help in recovery from their illnesses. Watauga won’t compete again until Sept. 21 at the Adidas Wolfpack Invitational in Raleigh. Watauga’s next home meet is the High Country Classic on Sept. 28.
“We’ve got a week and a half until our next meet,” McDonough said. “Hopefully the virus will run its course and we can get back to business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.