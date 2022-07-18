Hogan Windish.jpg

UNC-Greensboro second baseman and former Ashe County Husky Hogan Windish was drafted in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Monday. 

 Photo courtesy of UNC-Greensboro Sports Information

WEST JEFFERSON — Hogan “Turtle” Windish — the former Ashe County High School baseball standout and son of Watauga High School baseball coach Mike Windish — was selected 216th overall by the Seattle Mariners.

Windish wrapped up his collegiate career at UNC-Greensboro this year by earning the Southern Conference Player of the Year Award handed out by the coaches in the SoCon. The second baseman hit .392 in the regular season to lead all Spartan players and led the Southern Conference with a .495 on-base percentage. Windish helped lead the Spartans to the SoCon Tournament Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

The postseason accolades continued to roll in for the UNC-Greensboro senior. Windish was named a Division 1 All-American by Collegiate Baseball, a second-team all-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and a second-team, all-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

During his time at Ashe County High School, Windish was a three-time, all-conference selection in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference and was an all-state player during his senior season in 2017.

Mike Windish was named the head baseball coach for WHS in September. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.