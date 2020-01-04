TAYLORSVILLE — Both the Watauga girls’ basketball team and Alexander Central had a player who scored 16 points to lead their teams offensively against each other in their game on Jan. 3.
Alexander Central’s leading scorer Teagan Pennell got three more points from her supporting cast as the Cougars beat visiting Watauga 49-46 in a Northwestern Conference game
Watauga’s Chelsi Hodges finished with 16 points and pulled 10 rebounds for the Pioneers. Hodges scored 13 of her points in the first half on 5-of-10 shooting, but the Pioneers struggled with their offense by making just 28.6 percent in the first half and 26.9 percent in the game.
“Chelsi was really good early especially, “ Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “We’ve got to look at who can score against a zone for us. She scored for us against the pressure and then she scored for us late, but she’s playing a ton of minutes and bringing a ton to the team.”
The Pioneers (7-4, 1-1 NWC) particularly struggled in the second half by making 6-of-24 shots (25 percent) from the field. Rebekah Farthing finished with nine points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Taylor Lipford made two 3-point baskets to finish with six points.
Alexander Central also struggled with its offense. The Cougars (9-4, 1-0) shot just 34.8 percent in the second half, but made 20-of-50 (40 percent) in the game.
“The start we gave them was just ridiculous,” Barry said. “We gave them six points in transition in the first three minutes. We’re a good enough team to bounce back from that and I don’t think we really did. Credit Alexander Central. They ran the ball well, they defended well and at times, it felt like they out rebounded us.”
Watauga actually held a 44-30 edge in rebounding, but in a game that had four ties and four lead-changes, Watauga’s largest lead was just two points, which was in the third quarter when Brooke Byrd hit two foul shots, those with 4:01 in the third quarter to put the Pioneers in front 33-31.
The Pioneers led 35-33 on a Farthing basket, but Alexander Central closed out the third quarter with a 7-3 run and a 42-38 lead. Watauga outscored the Cougars 8-7 in the fourth quarter to ice the win.
Alexander Central girls 49, Watauga 46
Watauga 46 (7-4, 1-1 NWC)
R. Farthing 3-9 3-4 9, Hodges 5-11 6-8 16, Byrd 0-11 5-8 5, Sturgill 1-9 0-0 3, Lipford 2-4 0-0 0 6, C. Farthing 1-2 0-0 3, Scheffler 2-6 0-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-52 14-21 46.
Alexander Central 49 (9-4, 1-0)
Harrington 2-5 0-0 4, Jenkins 1-8 2-2 5, Hammer 3-7 0-1 6, Stikeleather 2-5 0-0 4, Hayes 3-11 2-2 8, Pennell 6-9 0-1 16, Hagy 3-5 0-2 6. Totals 20-50 4-8 49.
Watauga 15 9 14 8 — 46
Alexander Central 17 12 13 7 — 49
3-point goals—Watauga 4-17 (Lipford 2-4, C. Farthing 1-2, Sturgill 1-3, Scheffler 0-2, R. Farthing 0-3, Byrd 0-3); Alex Central 5-15 Pennell 4-7, Jenkins 1-4, Hayes 0-4). Rebounds—Watauga 44 (Hodges 10), Alex Central 30 (Pennell 5). Assists—Watauga 14 (Byrd 5), Alex Central 14 (Hammer 4). Turnovers—Watauga 19, Alex Central 17. Total fouls—Watauga 9, Alex Central 14. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—Watauga, Byrd.
