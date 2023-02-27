Academy5.02.JPG

BOONE — High Country Soccer Association is now accepting registrations for youth players ages U4 to U15 for the spring 2023 season. The U4, U6, U8 and U10 Academy programs are designed to teach children the fundamentals of soccer and prepare them for travel soccer.

All Academy Soccer programs will be held at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Brookshire Road in Boone. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach. HCSA, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth ranging from U4 to U19 and competes in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also operates adult leagues, winter futsal youth training, and summer camps. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and more than 300 adult players from Avery, Ashe, Caldwell, Wilkes, and Watauga counties.

