BOONE — More than 200 participants took part in the 2023 High Country Senior Games, according to Watauga Parks and Recreation coordinator Craig Lands.

Alleghany Jubilee Golden Girls

The Alleghany Jubilee Golden Girls perform a line dance at the 2023 High Country Senior Games.

The 33rd annual event began May 6, and was presented by Watauga County Parks and Recreation, Watauga County Project on Aging, Alleghany Council on Aging, Avery Senior Services, Ashe Senior Center, Yancey Senior Center, Mitchell Senior Center and the Region D Area on Aging.

Duoing Wanglers

The Duo-ing Wanglers — a couple performing as a duet — perform at the 2023 High Country Senior Games.
  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.