Georgia Tech head football coach Paul Johnson (left) was keynote speaker at Avery High School’s senior athletic banquet in 2015. Johnson's stellar coaching career was immortalized on January 9 with the announcement of his induction, with 18 players and three fellow coaches, into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

 Photo by Jamie Shell

IRVING, Texas — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class on Monday, Jan. 9. Among the inductees announced is High Country native and standout college football head coach Paul Johnson. A total of 22 inductees, including 18 players and four coaches, will be immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The 18 First Team All-America players and four standout coaches in the 2023 Class were selected from the national ballot of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

