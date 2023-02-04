LENOIR — The Watauga Pioneers varsity girls basketball team was downed 64-50 by the Hibriten Panthers in a rivalry scrap that featured one of the most physical contests seen in conference play this season on. Feb. 3
Watauga (16-6, 6-2 NWC) had a few players struck with illness prior to the game, and the Panthers' (19-3, 6-2) grinding playstyle did not do the visitors any favors there either.
Primary ball-handling Pioneer guards Kate Sears and Charlotte Torgerson were the two most noted players that were slowed by their ailments.
The Pioneers were given a preview early on of how their night would go, as each time they penetrated the Hibriten defense, they were brought low by stiff contact. For most of the first half the referee crew did not blow their whistles and instead let the players skid and slide around the floor.
In the latter half of the game, a more equitable amount of foul calls came Watauga's way, but despite putting up back-to-back 16 point efforts in the final two frames the Pioneers were unable to complete the comeback.
"We'll look at the film and just kind of think about what we could have done differently but I think off the jump, we had a pretty decent defensive effort in the first half," Watauga head coach Laura Barry said. "I told our team I think we looked as ready as I wanted us to be in the first quarter."
Barry added, "A lot of our kids are sick and it's not not the ideal week for that, obviously."
In the first quarter Torgerson was hacked multiple times and drained all four of her early free throws while teammate Laurel Kiker netted a basket inside, but the Panthers were still able to establish a 12-6 advantage by the end of the first period.
Watauga was able to right the ship and go shot-for-shot with Hibriten in the second quarter as each side scored 12.
Pioneers Julie Matheson and Torgerson each nailed a triple to stem the bleeding, while Sears got on the board with a couple of layups inside after a scoreless first quarter — a true rarity for the standout sophomore. Junior forward Diane McGlamery collected a tough basket through contact also, with the halftime scoreboard showing Hibriten holding a 24-18 lead.
During the third frame the Pioneers clawed back, narrowly outshooting the Panthers 16-15.
Watauga senior Brooke Scheffler opened the second half with an "and-one" layup, and her made free throw brought the away team within three, 24-21. Sears and Kiker hit a couple more shots while Torgerson splashed another three and continued her accuracy from the charity stripe, going 3-for-3.
By the start of the final quarter the Pioneers had closed within five for a 39-34 margin.
Talking about the full-court defensive press that Watauga applied on Hibriten, Barry thought it was a mixed bag.
"I think especially in the second half, they had some good big threes against it," Barry said. "We forced some turnovers. I thought the tempo was necessary, obviously when we were down, and I don't know what the deficit got to, but I like how we cut it."
To open the fourth quarter, Panthers top scorer Katie Story — ending with a game-high 21 points — scored five points to push Hibriten's lead to 44-34.
Not giving up without a fight, Watauga put together an 8-0 run to close the gap with a concerted team effort, kicked off by sophomore Kaitlyn Darner.
Darner went up strong to grab a defensive rebound, laying it off to Sears who dropped it in for two. On the next possession, Matheson zeroed in on a 3-pointer in front the Pioneers bench and traveling fans, eliciting cheers from both alike. Another Torgerson bomb from downtown finished the run, as Hibriten called a timeout, clinging to a 44-42 lead.
To the visitors dismay, the Panthers responded with their own streak after the timeout, going on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach for Watauga with little time left.
Sears and Torgerson made a couple of shots late, but each time the Pioneers fouled to stop the clock, Hibriten was able to finish at the line, staying ahead to keep their 64-50 win intact, sweeping the regular season series over Watauga.
The loss brings the Pioneers to 6-2 in the Northwest conference — still in second place in the standings — with Watauga having an outside chance to reclaim the top spot if Hibriten drop a game or two in the final weeks.
"Hibriten are a good team. They know what they're playing for. It's not like I don't think we showed up tonight," Barry said. "I think our kids have to realize, one of the two of us are going to come out on top in the tournament. We've gotta be ready for that."
Watauga will next play on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in an away contest against the Freedom Patriots (12-9, 3-5) in Morganton, NC. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Watauga 6 12 16 16 50
Hibriten 12 12 15 25 64
Watauga stats:
- Charlotte Torgerson — 19 pts
- Kate Sears — 14 pts
- Julie Matheson — 6 pts
- Laurel Kiker — 5 pts
- Brooke Scheffler — 3 pts
- Diane McGlamery — 2 pts
- Caroline Farthing — 1 pt
Hibriten stats:
- Katie Story — 23 pts
- Emma Poarch — 18 pts
- Zoey Walker — 12 pts
- Alley Oliver — 4 pts
- Parker Boggs — 3 pts
- Jada Brown — 2 pts
- Sydney Wike — 2 pts
