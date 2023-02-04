LENOIR — The Watauga Pioneers varsity girls basketball team was downed 64-50 by the Hibriten Panthers in a rivalry scrap that featured one of the most physical contests seen in conference play this season on. Feb. 3 

Watauga (16-6, 6-2 NWC) had a few players struck with illness prior to the game, and the Panthers' (19-3, 6-2) grinding playstyle did not do the visitors any favors there either.

Farthing look for option

Caroline Farthing (center) looks for a teammate to pass to as Panther defenders close in.
Sears dribble

Kate Sears drives with the ball downcourt in a game against Hibriten on Feb. 3. Sears and a few teammates powered through illnesses to play in this game.
Matheson released 3

Julie Matheson splashed home this 3-point shot during an 8-0 run by the Pioneers during the fourth quarter, to close within two points of the Panthers.

