BOONE — In a matchup featuring two teams that may be early favorites to reach the conference tournament final, the Watauga Pioneer girls saw their first conference loss of the season after the Hibriten Panthers outscored the home squad 45-48.
The opening quarter of the Jan. 12 game saw the Panthers (16-1, 3-0 NWC) knock down three 3-pointers, while Watauga (12-5, 2-1) had a balanced scoring load as five Pioneers got into the scorebook early. Sophomore Kate Sears had three in the period en route to earning a team-high 16 points. By the end of the first quarter, Hibriten led 11-12.
In the second frame, the home team found it difficult to land shots outside of Sears and junior guard Charlotte Torgerson. For the Panthers, Emma Poarch (Jr.) caught fire as she knocked down four jumpers — including two 3's — on her way to a game-high 17 points. By the end of the first half, Hibriten led 21-29.
Watauga head coach Laura Barry shifted her team out of their zone defense in the second half after seeing how the Panthers were operating.
"We went all man-defense," Barry said. "We said 'we're going to play man and we're going to guard them tighter' and (Hibriten) still got off the bounce a little bit, but we were much better. We won that third quarter big, but our offense was going. I think that was what was missing in the first, second and fourth quarters — we just weren't scoring how we're used to scoring."
The adjustments Barry and her squad made at the break paid dividends immediately as the Pioneers limited the away team to their lowest-scoring quarter (8) while simultaneously notching their highest-scoring frame (15).
Seniors Caroline Farthing, Laurel Kiker and Brooke Scheffler provided important baskets for Watauga in the third. Kiker, in particular, was everywhere, as she collected a personal season-best 12 rebounds. The Pioneers closed the gap to a slim one-point margin, 36-37.
Shortly into the fourth period, Torgerson made an "and-one" basket on a fastbreak and sank her free throw to tie the game at 39-39 — the first tie since 14-14 early in the second quarter.
However, Hibriten showed discipline and patience as they kept possession of the ball for significant lengths of time while swinging it around the arc. Back-to-back lengthy possessions ended in made shots for the Panthers, extending their lead to 40-45. Despite Watauga's best efforts to come back late, Hibriten was able to walk away with the 45-48 win.
"I gotta give (Hibriten) credit," said Barry. "We didn't shoot the ball very well tonight, and, we as a team, we've got to find ways to win despite that."
Watauga will look to bounce back in their next time out in another home game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, against the Freedom Patriots (10-6, 1-2), with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
The JV Pioneers girl's game was canceled due to a small fire at Watauga High School that was contained between the hours of 4-6 p.m on Thursday.
