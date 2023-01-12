BOONE — In a matchup featuring two teams that may be early favorites to reach the conference tournament final, the Watauga Pioneer girls saw their first conference loss of the season after the Hibriten Panthers outscored the home squad 45-48.

The opening quarter of the Jan. 12 game saw the Panthers (16-1, 3-0 NWC) knock down three 3-pointers, while Watauga (12-5, 2-1) had a balanced scoring load as five Pioneers got into the scorebook early. Sophomore Kate Sears had three in the period en route to earning a team-high 16 points. By the end of the first quarter, Hibriten led 11-12.

Scheffler stare vs Hib

Brooke Scheffler locked in on defense late in the game against the Hibriten Panthers.
Barry to squad vs Hib

Head coach Laura Barry speaks to the assembled Pioneers during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Hibriten Panthers on Jan. 12.

