BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boy's basketball team fell to the Hibriten Panthers 84-77 in the first round of the Northwest 3A/4A Conference tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Pioneers (12-13, 5-6 NWC) had split the regular season series 1-1 with the Panthers (10-15, 3-8) as each team won their home contest during conference play.
Tuesday's game saw eight lead changes and one tie over the course of the evening, with most shifts occurring in the second quarter. Rebounding was fairly close, with Hibriten collecting 31 boards while Watauga grabbed 28.
The Panthers won the opening toss, but it was the Pioneers that secured the first basket of the game as 6'6" junior Jackson Pryor laid the ball in over Hibriten's Nylan Battle. Pryor would end the night with a game-high 20 points and nearly notched a double-double as he finished only one rebound shy.
Following Pryor's opener, the Panther's put together an 8-0 run over the next several possessions, but Watauga responded to close within two, 12-10. Pryor's teammates Wyatt Kohout and Wyatt Keller were key in reducing the gap — Kohout sank a pair of free throws and nabbed a steal, while Keller dished an assist to Pryor and made a bucket with a drive into the paint.
Despite Watauga's efforts, Hibriten closed the opening frame out with another run to take a 21-13 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Pryor began the scoring in the second as well with a thunderous dunk off an assist from guard Cole Horin to energize the home crowd. Soon after, Keller splashed consecutive shots from behind the arc to pull Watauga within two once more, 25-23. Both squads traded baskets as Pryor hit the next two for the Pioneers with an assist from Davis Hunt after Hunt faked-out two defenders.
Watauga's guards took over from the big man for the remainder of the quarter as point guard Maddox Greene hit a quick layup and Horine strung together several baskets with spin moves and drives inside, powering the Pioneers to their first lead since the opening seconds. Horine's first put Watauga up 32-31, and then he tacked on two more. Fellow guard Josiah Railey snatched multiple key defensive rebounds during the run as well.
Hibriten would edge back in front, 37-36, to claim the lead at halftime.
During the first half, Watauga seemed to be out-shooting the Panthers, but Hibriten managed to collect offensive rebounds to extend their possessions and earn second-chance points.
After the break, Pioneer senior Grant Morrison started the third quarter with a shot from deep to put his team up 39-37, but a few Watauga misses allowed the away team to make another run — this time an 11-0 streak.
Greene stopped the bleeding with a drive inside, and then found Pryor for the junior center's second dunk of the game. Horine and Pryor combined for Watauga's subsequent points, but Hibriten managed to answer each time, taking a 61-53 advantaged heading into the final frame.
Morrison opened the fourth quarter as Kohout found him for a shot inside to slim the margin down to six, but a 6-0 run by Hibriten made it a 67-55 game not long after. The Panthers really slowed down their tempo in the later stages of the contest, trying to burn clock and hold onto their lead.
Watauga made the comeback attempt, however, with Pryor hitting back-to-back buckets again, and Greene draining a 3-pointer to pull the Pioneers within seven, 69-62, with less than four minutes to go.
Hibriten continued to stall when they had possession, and so Watauga players begin intentionally fouling. The Panthers had mixed results with their attempts at first, and the Pioneers tried to capitalize on their chances. A Horine "and-one" play and a triple from Morrison pulled their team within single digits, and then Morrison hit two free throw to make the scoreline 75-69.
However, after the Pioneers' initial successes, Hibriten began to knock down more of their attempts — and a few stray Watauga possessions ending in misses or turnovers did not help matters.
A Morrison three brought Watauga within eight — 80-72 — with 46.5 left to play, but from there, the clock was the real enemy. The Panthers sank enough free throws to keep out of reach of the Pioneers recovery as Watauga was dealt the 84-77 defeat.
The Pioneers season may not be over yet, as Watauga's record may allow for an outside chance to reach the playoffs — depending on how results shake out elsewhere. This page will be updated with an upcoming game, if the Pioneers do indeed qualify for the state 4A playoffs.
Watauga 13 23 17 24 77
Hibriten 21 16 24 23 84
Watauga stats:
- Jackson Pryor — 20 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
- Grant Morrison — 13 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl
- Cole Horine — 10 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl
- Maddox Greene — 9 pts, 2 ast
- Wyatt Keller — 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
- Wyatt Kohout — 7 pts, 2 ast, 2 stld
- Josiah Railey — 5 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl
- Davis Hunt — 5 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Hibriten stats:
- Nylan Battle — 19 pts
- Thomas Vaught — 19 pts
- Jay Willis — 16 pts
- Kalen Bowers — 12 pts
- Jay Maxwell — 11 pts
- Bryce Horton — 5 pts
- Kayvien Felder — 2 pts
