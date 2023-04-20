BOONE — Watauga County Schools is gearing up for "Heart of a Pioneer" event, which will offer free physicals and other medical tests for any current or prospective middle school or high school athletes in the WCS system.
The 2023 Heart of a Pioneer event is scheduled for Friday, May 19, at Watauga High School, starting at 4 p.m.
"This is an opportunity for rising middle and high school potential student-athletes to receive a sports physical, an optional EKG, a basic health screening, a baseline impact concussion test and a T-shirt and drawstring bag — all free of charge," said WHS athletic director Dustin Kerley.
The health screening includes checking the student’s height, weight, blood pressure and vision.
All students must be registered for an appointment in order to participate. In order to receive an appointment a student must have a completed packet returned it to any of the public schools in Watauga County.
