BOONE — Watauga County Schools is gearing up for "Heart of a Pioneer" event, which will offer free physicals and other medical tests for any current or prospective middle school or high school athletes in the WCS system.

The 2023 Heart of a Pioneer event is scheduled for Friday, May 19, at Watauga High School, starting at 4 p.m.

