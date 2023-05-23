BOONE — Watauga High School hosted the annual Heart of a Pioneer event on Friday, May 19, which allowed Watauga athletes to receive their 2023-24 physical exams free of charge on campus.
This event offers athletes from all over Watauga County the convenience of comprehensive check-ups covering EKGs, sports physicals, impact concussion screenings, height, weight and blood pressure measurements.
“It’s a community-type event,” Watauga athletic director Dustin Kerley said. “Multiple groups help to put it all together, and it is a useful service for our community’s families and their kids.”
The philanthropic enterprise was made possible through the collaboration of various sponsors and volunteers, such as Watauga County Rescue Squad, Watauga Medics, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Blue Ridge Energy and the Watauga County school system nurses.
“We’re honored to be part of this vital service we provide to area youth,” said Gary Harmon, a paramedic with the Watauga Rescue Squad.
Since its inception in 2017, the Heart of a Pioneer event has allowed hundreds of athletes to gain cost-saving access to various medical services, including EKGs, blood pressure checks, vision examinations and other assessments. Eligible participants range from middle school athletes to rising seniors, and this year’s event attracted 219 athletes, according to Kerley.
In the past, the event was typically held on a Saturday sometime during the summer offseason, but this year’s date was changed to a more convenient time for students and their families.
“We normally have somewhere around 150 participants at this event,” Kerley said, “but this year we had the most students ever attend, and we had students come from all eight of the county’s K-8 schools, so we will likely stick to having it around this same time next year since it was so successful.”
