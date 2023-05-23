Seniors.jpg

The 2022-23 senior graduating class members of the Watauga football team parade before the home stands on Oct. 21 during Senior Night.

 Photo by Rob Moore

BOONE — Watauga High School hosted the annual Heart of a Pioneer event on Friday, May 19, which allowed Watauga athletes to receive their 2023-24 physical exams free of charge on campus.

This event offers athletes from all over Watauga County the convenience of comprehensive check-ups covering EKGs, sports physicals, impact concussion screenings, height, weight and blood pressure measurements.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.