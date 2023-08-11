HCSA u14 KotM banners

The HCSA U14 players pose with award banners after they won the King of the Mountain tournament, held in Boone in May 2023. Back row, left-to-right: Corbin Miller, Henri Van Werkhoven, Carson Franca, Colton Harris, Zach Rosen, Henry Cuthbert, Eero Ward, Kellan Barton, Gavin Morgan, Jasper Berry, Braxton Raymond and Jonathan Laurencio. Front row, left-to-right: Braeden South, Mitchell Moss, Gavin Wright.

 Photo submitted by Ash Morgan

BOONE — Members of the High Country Soccer Association U14 boys Gold Travel team have been given an opportunity to embark upon a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in March 2024. To get there, they seek help from the community to make it come true.

Thirteen young athletes have been presented with the possibility to go England, where they will play soccer and gain valuable experience in their favored sport.

  

