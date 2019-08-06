BOONE — The High Country Soccer Association is accepting registrations for youth players ages under-6 to under-15 for the fall 2019 season.
The under-6, under-8 and under-10 Academy programs are designed to teach kids the fundamentals of soccer and prepare them for travel soccer. The under-9 to under-15 Challenge programs are designed for kids who have aged out of Academy but do not want to commit to travel soccer.
Travel soccer teams for the 2019-20 year have already been set.
All Academy and Challenge Soccer programs will be held at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Brookshire Road in Boone. Each team will be assigned a licensed, paid coach.
2019 Fall Academy and Challenge fees
U-under 6 Academy: $65, 1 session per week, 6-week program, begins Sept. 2
U-under 8 Academy: $80, 2 sessions per week, 8-week program, begins Sept. 4
U-under10 Academy: $195, 3 sessions per week, 10-week program, begins Aug. 21
Under-9 through U-under 14 Challenge: $45, 2 sessions per week, 8-week program, begins Aug. 28
Under-6 Academy is an age-appropriate, basic introduction to the game of soccer. It is a six-week program consisting of a weekly 45-minute session.
Classes are offered on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday. Sneakers or soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins Sept. 2.
Under-8 Academy is soccer with philosophy and curriculum taught by professional licensed coaches. It is an eight-week program consisting of a weekly practice (Wednesdays) and weekly game (Fridays).
Soccer cleats are appropriate footwear. Each player needs to wear shin guards and should bring a size 3 soccer ball and water bottle to each session. Practice begins Sept. 4.
Under-10 Academy is more advanced than Challenge soccer and an introduction to travel soccer. It is a 10-week program consisting of practice twice per week (Monday and Wednesday) and a weekly house match (Friday).
There is also opportunity for Academy matches against similar Academy teams from clubs in our region of the state (limited travel, with the opt-out option to play mostly Saturdays, some Sundays). Practice begins Aug. 21.
HCSA Challenge Soccer is a recreational league for players under-9 through under-15. This program is suitable for all levels of experience, including first-time players or those who do not want to commit to travel soccer.
The league will be an eight-week season consisting of a weekly team practice and league game culminating in an end-of-season one-day tournament. Coaches will follow a consistent curriculum for practices to ensure all players receive quality instruction from fun skill-building activities. Practice begins Aug. 28.
HCSA, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth ranging from U6 to U18 and competes in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also operates adult leagues and winter futsal youth training. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and more than 300 adult players from Avery, Ashe, Caldwell, Wilkes and Watauga counties.
For more information or to register your child in HCSA Academy or Challenge Soccer, visit www.hcsoccer.com or call 828-386-1215.
More HCSA upcoming events:
Appalachian Classic Tournament – Aug. 24-25, 2019
AMB Fall Adult League – Begins September, 2019
Pack-the-Mack Fundraiser during ASU Men’s game, Oct. 2, 2019
Winter Futsal, Begins December, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.