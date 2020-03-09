High Country Soccer Association scores
HCSA U12 Girls 0, Catawba Valley YSA Blast Blue 2
Chloe Weigl was a threat offensively and created multiple scoring opportunities.
HCSA U13 Girls 6, Yadkin SA Velocity 0
Dominating team win by controlling possession.
HCSA U13 Boys Gold 6, Yadkin SA Thunder 0
HCSA U13 Boys Gold 3, Highlands FC-Asheville White 0
Back to back shutouts by the defense and goalie Solomon Triplett.
HCSA U13 Boys Black 5, WC Weddington AA 2
HCSA U13 Boys Black 0, Charlotte SA Gold 2
Hunter Scruggs stood out as a defender, and scored.
HCSA U14 Girls 0, Catawba Vally YSA Blast Blue 5
HCSA U14 Girls 0, Charlotte Independence SC South Blue 3
HCSA U15 Boys Gold 2, Charlotte SA-Huntersville King 0
Goals by Elijah Schneider and Montana Lopez.
HCSA U15 Boys Black 1, Gaston Country Strikers White 2
Goal by Jose Vivero, Numerous saves by goalkeeper Hayden Williamson.
HCSA U18 Boys 3, Highlands FC-Asheville Red 1
Colter Conway led with an all-around solid performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.