holeinone.jpg

Hardin Park's Rush Brasier. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Thirteen-year-old Hardin Park eighth grader Rush Brasier completed a remarkable feat by tallying a hole-in-one at Lenoir Golf Club on Sunday, March 5.

Brasier was playing with his father John Brasier in Lenoir, and were nearing the end of their round as they approached hole No. 14 — a 150-yard straight shot across Lenior's Lower Creek, with the green lightly ringed by trees on all sides.

