BOONE — Thirteen-year-old Hardin Park eighth grader Rush Brasier completed a remarkable feat by tallying a hole-in-one at Lenoir Golf Club on Sunday, March 5.
Brasier was playing with his father John Brasier in Lenoir, and were nearing the end of their round as they approached hole No. 14 — a 150-yard straight shot across Lenior's Lower Creek, with the green lightly ringed by trees on all sides.
Brasier's father witnessed the hit and it was confirmed by the Lenoir clubhouse.
Golden Eagle golfer Brasier has previously played for the Watauga County District Middle School golf team under the tutelage of coach Blake Dillman. Brasier repeatedly showed his stuff on the links, frequently improving his scores and performing well with his teammates across the season.
"Rush is a great young man who really just took up golf seriously last year on the middle school team," Dillman said. "It is incredible that he would record a hole in one at such a young age. I know many adults who have played most of their lives who have never had one. I’d like to wish Rush congratulations and good luck with his game going forward."
Not only has Brasier performed a startling accomplishment, but he has pulled it off in a very short period of time — only having played golf for approximately one year so far.
