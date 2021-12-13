BOONE — Parkway's second half rally came up short on Dec. 13. Hardin Park pressed to an impressive, 43-34 win en route to the Watauga Middle School Boys Basketball Championship.
Trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half and by 13 at intermission, Parkway scrambled back in the fourth quarter to narrow the deficit to just 6 points, but the Golden Eagles' point guard, Kwame Carter took control in the last stanza and poured in 9 of his game-high 15 points that included a pair of shots from behind the 3-point arc.
The Eagles' Everett Grynder adroitly muscled his way in the paint to add 14 points.
Hardin Park head coach David Peeler said afterwards that they learned a lot from watching Friday night's tilt between Parkway and Blowing Rock.
"Parkway has some very good 3-point shooters and Blowing Rock let them have time and space on Friday. We seem to be the only team in this league that plays Parkway man-to-man, which doesn't give them as much time or space to size up those long distance shots," said Peeler. "Our ability to suppress those 3-point shooters was the difference tonight."
By midway through the fourth quarter Parkway had battled back to make a game of it. Peeler said he simply had to remind his players of their mission.
"I explained to them they were letting Parkway back in the game because they got lax in the man-to-man defense. When we went back to pressing them, our fortunes turned and we got control again," said Peeler.
Garrett McInturff recorded a team-high 10 points for Parkway and played a key role in the team's second half rally, driving hard to the basket. Guard Daniel Jones added 10. while Cooper Greene amd J J Everett each contributed 6 points.
SCORING
Parkway
- Garrett McInturff (10 points)
- Daniel Jones (9)
- J J Everett (6)
- Cooper Greene (6)
Hardin Park
- Kwame Carter (15)
- Everett Grynder (14)
- Noah van Werkhoven (5)
- Logan Kerley (4)
- Soloman Triplett (2)
- Sam Greene (2)
