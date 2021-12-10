BOONE — Everett Gryder poured in 7 of his game-high 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead Hardin Park to a decisive, 28-15 win over Green Valley in the Watauga Middle School Boys Basketball Championship tournament semifinals, Dec. 10. With the win, Hardin Park advances to the Dec. 13 championship final against a familiar foe: Parkway.
Green Valley battled throughout the contest to keep it close through three quarter, getting good offensive production from multiple roster spots. Luke Taylor and Riley Combs finished the game with 4 points apiece, while Zeke Walker and Levi Coffey added 5 points and 2 points, respectively. Taylor and Combs each had 3-pointers in the second half to keep the game interesting.
Gryder countered with 8 second half points and that proved a decisive complement to point guard Kwame Carter's 9 points for the game, 7 of them in the first half. Logan Kerley added another 5 points over the course of the game, including a successful attempt from beyond the 3-point arc in the third quarter.
Curiously, Green Valley trailed, 13-8, with almost two minutes remaining in the first half but did not attack the ball as Carter dribbled by himself at the top of the key, running time off the clock before intermission. While boos rose from a section of the crowd at the obvious stall, others wondered why Green Valley did not press the issue and let valuable time — and potential scoring opportunities — tick off the clock. In Watauga middle school basketball, there is no shot clock to force a team to take action with the ball.
Hardin Park, the No. 1 seed coming into the tournament, will face Parkway on Dec. 13 for the championship. The game will be played after the girls championship game between Blowing Rock and Cove Creek, which is slated for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at Watauga High School's Lentz Eggers Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.